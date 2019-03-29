Work set to start on Tayport facilities

Work is due to begin on a new modern concrete skate and parkour facility for young people in Tayport.

The Tayport Top Park group formed several years ago and has been campaigning and fundraising to upgrade the old skate facility and play area at Cross Green Park. Working alongside Fife Council to develop their ideas, the group engaged with their local community on the new designs and enlisted their help with fundraising.

The group were successful in securing funding for the new play park in November 2016. Since then they have continued to fundraise and are now about to achieve their founding aim of a purpose-built skate park and parkour facility for the community.

Funding has been secured from Leader in Fife, Fife Council, Tesco Bags of Help, Royal British Legion Scotland, Rotary Club and other local groups and businesses.

Speaking on behalf of the community group, Anna Moss, secretary of the Tayport Top Park Group, said: “We hope the group has shown just what you can achieve if you get out and take an active role in making the changes you want to see. With assistance from Fife Council’s Community Learning and Development Team, the young members have also expanded their community involvement and have gained Saltire Awards in recognition of their extensive volunteering.”

Work is due to begin on site in April and should be complete by mid-summer.