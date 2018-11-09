Workshops at St Andrews Museum offer the chance to get creative with textiles

Anyone with an interest in textile art should make a beeline for St Andrews Museum to visit Explorations 2018 – an exhibition of exciting new work by the Dundee Branch of the Embroiderers’ Guild.

As well as a vast array of colourful and diverse textile pieces, both traditional and contemporary, there is a range of smaller, hand-crafted items, including jewellery, handbags and greetings cards on sale.

Running alongside the exhibition is a series of workshops led by members of the Guild.

The next of these is on Wednesday, November 14, from 10.30am-3.30pm, with a break for lunch, when Michelle Peet will be teaching beginner’s hardanger, using cutting and a variety of stitches.

Then on Thursday, November 29, from 10.30am-3.30pm, again, with a break for lunch, Alister Rutherford will be teaching participants to make biscornus – these small ornamental cushions originate in France and can be used as pincushions, fobs or ornaments.

Tickets cost £10, including all materials, for these adults-only workshops.

For more information or to book a place check the website www.onfife.com/museums.

Explorations 2018 runs until February 23, 2019.

St Andrews Museum is open Wednesday to Saturday 10.30am to 4pm. Admission is free.