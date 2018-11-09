Workshops at St Andrews Museum offer the chance to get creative with textiles

Heather Stuart, chief executive of Fife Cultural Trust, Elizabeth Robb, chair of the Guild, and Jane Keith, from Duncan of Jordanstone, at the opening of Explorations 2018 at St Andrews Museum.
Anyone with an interest in textile art should make a beeline for St Andrews Museum to visit Explorations 2018 – an exhibition of exciting new work by the Dundee Branch of the Embroiderers’ Guild.

As well as a vast array of colourful and diverse textile pieces, both traditional and contemporary, there is a range of smaller, hand-crafted items, including jewellery, handbags and greetings cards on sale.

Running alongside the exhibition is a series of workshops led by members of the Guild.

The next of these is on Wednesday, November 14, from 10.30am-3.30pm, with a break for lunch, when Michelle Peet will be teaching beginner’s hardanger, using cutting and a variety of stitches.

Then on Thursday, November 29, from 10.30am-3.30pm, again, with a break for lunch, Alister Rutherford will be teaching participants to make biscornus – these small ornamental cushions originate in France and can be used as pincushions, fobs or ornaments.

Tickets cost £10, including all materials, for these adults-only workshops.

For more information or to book a place check the website www.onfife.com/museums.

Explorations 2018 runs until February 23, 2019.

St Andrews Museum is open Wednesday to Saturday 10.30am to 4pm. Admission is free.