World of discoveries to explore for free in Fife this month

If you ever doubted that the Kingdom has a lot to offer both locals and visitors alike, take a look at the Doors Open Day programme for Fife.

More than 40 buildings, walks and exhibitions will be open to the public, completely free of charge, in September as part of the annual festival, co-ordinated locally by Fife Council.

East Fife attractions and events will be up for scrutiny first on Sunday, September 2, followed by central Fife on Sunday, September 9 and west Fife on Sunday, September 16.

So there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained for the next three weekends ... if you plan in advance!

The most difficult thing, with such an extensive programme, is picking out just one or two highlights.

But to give you a wee flavour of what’s on offer, we’ve selected a sample you may enjoy.

With the programme starting in east Fife this weekend, it seems an appropriate place to start.

And we’re sure readers will enjoy exploring the Archaeology Room at the University of St Andrews this Sunday from noon to 4pm.

Discover the university’s archaeology collection and learn about its cutting edge research project, Through A Glass Darkly.

Combining the latest digital technology with experimental archaeology, artefacts range in date from the Palaeolithic to the Byzantine period and include stone tools, pottery vessels, lamps and figurines.

The 1940s House in Cupar is also open this Sunday with guided tours at 9am, 10am, 11am, noon, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

Built in 1936 to provide a comfortable, modern home in central Cupar, this private dwelling house survives with minor changes.

Sympathetically restored with 1940s decor, furniture and appliances, it gives visitors a fully-immersive experience – from the crackle of the gramophone to the smell of coal fires and carbolic soap.

Guided tours are by advanced booking only; e-mail hello@fortieshouse.co.uk for more information.

Isle of May Lighthouses are open on both Saturday, (boarding 8.30am, with sailing at 9am) and Sunday (boarding at 9am, sailing at 9.30am). The trip will last around five hours.

The Northern Lighthouse Board is delighted to open the magnificent Main Light and Beacon this year, after vital maintenance work.

So you can see the grandest and the oldest lighthouses in Scotland – in one day.

Please note, the weather will dictate availability and the ferry is not part of the free Doors Open Day events. Ticket prices for the ferry are £26 per adult (£23 concs), £13 for children aged 3 to 15 years and under threes free.

On Sunday, September 9, properties in central Fife will take centre stage.

Among them will be the Adam Smith Heritage Centre, which will be open from 11am to 4pm.

The Adam Smith Global Foundation is inviting readers to explore its exciting new Heritage Centre, created to celebrate Kirkcaldy’s most famous son, the economist and moral philosopher, Adam Smith, in his 18th Century birthplace. The centre and the adjoining Adam Smith Close represent the completion of the first phase of the Birthplace Initiative.

Visitors will find out about future plans at the exhibition too.

Rothes Halls will also be open from 10am to 4pm. This entertainment and conference venue located in the centre of Glenrothes offers a vibrant programme including music, comedy, drama, dance, children’s shows and large-scale theatre productions.

The FifeSpace and FotoSpace visual arts galleries are located on the first floor and host new exhibitions every six weeks, ranging from nationally-recognised names to touring exhibitions and local artists.

If you want to travel a wee bit further afield, Inverkeithing Friary will be open on September 16 from 1pm to 3pm and the Scottish Lime Centre Trust’s Charlestown Workshops will open from 10.30am to 3pm.

Doors Open Days takes place in almost all 32 regions in Scotland and over 1000 buildings open their doors to the public for free throughout weekends in September.

To find other venues which will open throughout the month, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk.