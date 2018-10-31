WWI commemorative bench to be unveiled in Markinch

A commemorative bench is to be unveiled in Markinch as the village marks 100 years since the end of World War I.

Markinch will fall silent at 11am on November 11 to remember the service personnel and their families who have given their lives, who have sustained injury or who continue to serve in military conflicts across the globe.

The service will also see the unveiling of the commemorative bench that has been placed at the town’s War Memorial by Markinch Community Council.

The bench is part of a wider scheme of improvements planned for the town garden area that aims to bring together the community coucil and other local businesses and organisations.

Members of one such organisation, Lodge Balgonie, have undertaken fundraising activities allowing them to meet the cost of sponsorship for the garden area and to contribute towards other costs of redeveloping the gardens.

Angela High, chair of Markinch Community Council, said: “Developing the garden area around the War Memorial has long been something that Markinch Community Council has wanted to do, and working alongside members of Lodge Balgonie and local businesses has meant that we have been able to raise much needed funds to carry out the work in time for the 2018 Armistice Day Service.”

A parade consisting of local organisations and residents will leave from the Bowling Green Road Car Park at 10.45am, marching along Betson Street before arriving at the War Memorial for the start of the wreath laying service.

This will be followed by a service of remembrance at Markinch Parish Church.