WWI memories captured in Fife author’s new book

A Howe of Fife author is marking the centerary of the Armistice by launching a new book about World War I.

No Greater Love: World War I Remembered aims to capture the experiences of soldiers and civilians on both sides of the conflict, looking at how it impacted upon them.

It will be Angus Shaw’s second book, having previously written a history of Howe of Fife Parish Church.

The 75-year-old was keen on making sure the personal stories from the war were recorded and remembered.

His book not only looks at the experience of the Allies and the Central Powers, but also of people from other countries who became involved in the war, in particular the Chinese.

“I’ve tried to highlight the Chinese experience,” Angus explained, “who were taken across to Europe in 1916 to help in the war effort.

“They worked hard, did a lot of labouring, and many died.

“And little has been said about them.”

Angus, who studied economical history while at university, says he has always had an interest in history and how it has affected people.

“I think the personal experiences are very important,” he said. “I think it’s also important to see World War I within the context of the 20th century. Some say it started the 20th century – everything that followed seemed to happen as a result.”