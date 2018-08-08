YMCA celebrates 60 years in Glenrothes

For 60 years YMCA Glenrothes has been supporting people in the town.

Last week, dozens of members, past and present, volunteers, local politicians, and YMCA managers attended the organisation’s 60th anniversary celebrations at its North Street home.

Mike Will MBE named the key aims to the YMCA ' spelling out Glenrothes.

Visitors were able to see a history of YMCA Glenrothes from its origins in the 1950s to the work it is doing through the local communities now.

Mike Will MBE, president of YMCA Europe and executive chair of Aberdeen YMCA, delivered the key note speech, explaining what the organisation stands for.

Awards were also presented to current volunteers and members for their dedication and work.

“It feels wonderful that YMCA Glenrothes is part of Glenrothes at 70,” Mary Hill, CEO of YMCA Glenrothes, told the Gazette.

“We feel that we’ve been around since the early beginnings of the town and we’ve played a vital role in the development of young people, families and communities.

“I think we reflect all that is good about Glenrothes.

“We look forward to another 60 and 70 years in Glenrothes.

“We thank everyone who has provided monetary support, volunteered and continues to support the work that we do to help young people of disadvantage in the community, providing community programmes for people of all ages.

“We are just a small part of a large global movement and we feel very privileged to be part of that.”

YMCA Glenrothes was created in 1958 after the Glenrothes Young Wives’ Club decided they wanted a bigger and brighter future for young families in the area.

The group contacted the YWCA and YMCA in Scotland and set up the group. Then in 1964, after years of fundraising, the YMCA-YWCA was opened. Since then the organisation has delivered activities for thousands of young people throughout Glenrothes.

The group continues to deliver programmes for the community, such as the Y Academy, which aims to increase stability for individuals affected by homelessness, and the Y Music Project, which offers free instrument lessons and a rehearsal space for local musicians.

“It’s been fantastic to join in the celebrations of YMCA Glenrothes on its 60th anniversary, and to hear about everything they’ve been doing to empower young people,” Mr Will said.

“It’s been great to hear what YMCA Glenrothes has been doing to make a difference to the lives of young people.

“I’m really proud to be part of the celebrations here today. I wish them all the best, a happy birthday, and a successful next 60 years.”

If you would like to learn more about what YMCA Glenrothes does, visit www.ymcaglenrothes.co.uk.