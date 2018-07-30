Young Fifers wanted for Adam Smith panto

Next month talented local children will be sought for coveted roles as part of the junior chorus for this year’s family pantomime at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy.

Auditions will be held on Friday, August 24 for youngsters to be part of Beauty and the Beast this Christmas.

The auditions are open to boys and girls aged 9-16 in school years P5-S5 at the time of the production. Full details on the auditions as well as the application forms can be found on the venue website or by visiting www.imaginetheatre.co.uk.

Beauty and the Beast runs from Saturday, December 8, 2018 until Saturday, January 5, 2019.

To book tickets call 01592 583302 or visit the OnFife website.