Youngsters get wild about Scotland

Pupils from Leslie, Craigrothie and Newport Primary Schools hopped on board the Wild about Scotland double-decker bus to enjoy discovering the wonders of Scottish nature.

The Wild about Scotland team is travelling the length and breadth of the country, engaging children with Scotland’s amazing native wildlife and connecting children with the nature on their own doorstep.

Pupils took part in a variety of interactive and fun sessions focusing on Scottish native species, their habitats and how RZSS is helping to conserve them.

Barbara Smith, CEO of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “Our Wild about Scotland bus is a great way to get people on board with the idea of conservation and protecting native wildlife.

“It is vital that we teach and engage with young people about the abundance of native species on their doorstep and how we can all help to preserve them. This helps to create a lifelong appreciation and respect for wildlife and the environment, which is a huge part of our work.”