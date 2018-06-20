Your kids can swim for free during school holidays

Fife’s youngsters can take the plunge with free swimming lessons.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is making available its Splash-out-for-Nowt scheme thanks to extra funding from Fife Council.

It offers juniors, aged 17 and under, the opportunity to swim for free during the school summer holidays, Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.

The Council funding also means the trust will also run its Quid-a-Kid programme which allows juniors to play racquet sports for just £1 during school holidays.

In addition, it is running a range of kids’ camps and programmes to keep youngsters activ.

Ed Watson, chief executive, said: “We are very pleased to be in a position to be able to maintain Splash-out-for-Nowt and Quid-a-Kid – initiatives which are at the heart of the organisation’s drive to engage more young people with physical activity at an early age to encourage a lifelong interest in staying active.

“We would encourage as many young people and families to visit our facilities during the holidays to experience the choice and quality of programmes and facilities on offer.”

