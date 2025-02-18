The competition aims to fuel a passion among industry professionals | Shutterstock

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign and McLaren have come together to launch an exciting new competition - Skills Drive.

The competition aims to fuel a passion among industry professionals to teach in further education, share their skills, and accelerate the next generation of talent.

Engineering and automotive FE teachers from across England are encouraged to enter by 25 February.

FE teachers are asked to head to the Teach in FE campaign website to complete a short entry form showcasing how they share their skills to inspire their students and be in with a chance to compete in an exclusive final at McLaren’s Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking.

Three shortlisted FE teachers will be invited to form a team of students to take to the final stage.

All finalists will be invited to MTC for a tour of McLaren’s iconic headquarters and to take part in a series of challenges to determine the winning team.

Minister for Skills, Jacqui Smith said, “Fuelling the next generation of talent through excellent further education teaching is vital to drive forward our country’s most successful industries.

“FE teaching offers experienced professionals a chance to shift gear and inspire the future workforce in their field. We’re excited to work with McLaren to celebrate the nation's brilliant FE teachers and inspire more to join them.”

If you have real-world industry skills, you could already have what it takes to teach in FE and shape the next generation of talent in your field.

FE is any formal learning for those aged 16+ that is not a degree.

From automotive to engineering, and from construction to healthcare and beyond – whatever your skills and experience, there’s likely a course in FE to match them.

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign and McLaren Automotive campaign is designed to inspire more industry professionals across the engineering and automotive sectors, and beyond, to consider sharing their skills through teaching in FE.

You don’t always need prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree to start teaching in further education.

You can complete teacher training on the job, meaning you can begin earning straight away.

Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive said, “Our people are our greatest assets.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the Teach in Further Education campaign to deliver the Skills Drive competition and celebrate the brilliant FE teachers from across the country who work to nurture and drive talent into our innovative sector.”

Visit McLaren Skills Drive Challenge to find out more and apply.

Entries close on 25 February 2025, 5 pm.