The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has unveiled plans for more animal lovers to say ‘I do’ at Edinburgh Zoo with a new ‘wedding marquee’.

Currently, wedding parties are hosted in the grandeur of the Mansion House, also known as Corstorphinehill House, which can cater for up to 100 guests.

Stick your neck out and tie the knot in style at Edinburgh Zoo

Now, zoo bosses have submitted plans to Edinburgh City Council’s planning department to erect a 447-metre-squared marquee to the south of Mansion House, complete with catering facilities and toilets. It is shoped that hosting events will help to booze the coppers of the RZSS after it was left facing a financial black hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Supple, director of engagement and business development at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), said the marquee will increase the zoo’s capacity to host events.

He said: “We are continuing to improve and invest in Edinburgh Zoo, including the central area next to the lawn where we are planning to install a marquee and refurbish our café.

“The marquee will increase our capacity for events and weddings, which are becoming more popular at the zoo given our unique setting and the chance to see so many incredible animals, all while supporting our charity’s vital conservation work here in Scotland and around the world.”

Edinburgh Zoo’s wedding brochure describes it as “a unique and versatile setting for your conference, business meeting, wedding or special event”.

Currently, the zoo can only accommodate 15 guests due to covid-19 restrictions, and it was forced to close for most of the past year as a result of the pandemic.

