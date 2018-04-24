10 potholes you’d like Fife Council to fix

Fife Council may have fixed 6000 potholes since the ‘Beast from the East’ - but there’s still a long to-do- list according to you.

We invited readers to submit their own nominations for the worst roads across the region, and a large number of nominations were posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Here’s ten you’d like Fife Council to take an urgent looik at!

Bennochy Road outside the entrance to Kirkcaldy train station and museum car park is horrendous. Also A915 Standing Stane road particularly between Wellsgreen and junction of B930. (Helen Gilfillan)

The back road to Kennoway... The Largo road... I could actually name so many... When will Fife Council do something about the absolute disgrace of the roads? (Karen Fox)

Pretty much the entire road from upper largo, through Largoward to St Andrews. It’s shocking (Debra Scott)

The road from Mossmorran roundabout to the junction for Aberdour/Burntisland/Kirkcaldy –punctured a tyre couple of weeks ago because of one in particular! (Liz Boyle)

The drain at Redhouse Roundabout as you head towards Thornton. How that does not rip off suspensions never mind wheels and tyres. It’s that deep Kirkcaldy Pot Holing Club have moved in and claimed it as their own(Ian Craig)

Ivanhoe Drive, Glenrothes absolutely shocking, pavements covered with chips from the road breaking up, pot holes down past the base of the road in places and council say Fife roads are the best they’ve ever been (George Burt)

Balbeddie Avenue in Lochore is attrocious. Bottom end of the street is covered in potholes and ditches (Bobby Adamson)

Strathburn Drive and Auchavan Gardens– like playing a game o dodgems every time I drive home (Alison Gibson)

Whole sections of road posted missing on the Tay Coast road (C46) and the Mount Quhannie road (C29) and a few epics around Newport. (Niall Wallace)

Walkerton drive in Leslie. On way to care home. It’s a nightmare (Julie Trodden)