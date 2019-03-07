£100,000 of drugs seized in Kirkcaldy raid

A large quantity of drugs, with a maximum street value of over £100,000, were seized during a raid on a property in Kirkcaldy.

Two men have now appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted drug dealing charges over a one-year period.

In the dock were Kevin Petrie (35) of Deas’ Wharf, Kirkcaldy and Steven Thomas (33) of Saffronhall Gardens, Hamilton.

Both admitted that between April 12, 2017 to April 12, 2018, at Birnam Road, Kirkcaldy,

they were concerned in the supply of cocaine and herbal cannabis.

Petrie also admitted that on April 12, 2018 he was concerned in the supply of amphetamine.

Depute fiscal Claire Lumsden said that in April last year Police Scotland received information about drug dealing which resulted in them seeking and obtaining a search warrant.

This was executed at a property in Birnam Road and officers found the door open. They saw Thomas inside with a bag of powder, which turned out to 222 grams of cocaine. He threw the bag into the air on seeing the police enter.

Large quantities of controlled substances were found during the search.

There were two bags of cocaine seized, totalling 471 grams. The cocaine was double the average purity of that usually seized in the east of Scotland.

It was estimated that the cocaine could have a value of up to £51,800.

The amphetamine recovered had a value of up to £35,000 and the herbal cannabis could have been worth up to £30,000.

Petrie’s phone was found to have “a vast amount of text messages relating to drugs”, added the depute.

David Bell, solicitor for Petrie, said his client had no previous convictions and worked as a lorry driver.

The court was told that Thomas also has a full-time job, with the roads department at South Lanarkshire Council.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and bail was continued. However, he warned both men that there was little prospect of them avoiding jail terms when they returned to court on April 17.

