1000 sign petition to save Kirkcaldy’s M&S store from closure

A petition set up to save Kirkcaldy’s M&S store from closure has won almost 1000 backers within 24 hours.

The online campaign urges shoppers and locals to sign and “show you care about our High Street.” It was set up by Amy Sinclair in response to the shock which followed news that M&S is closing its town centre store in its 80th anniversary year.

The retailer plans to quit the High Street early next year and open a new foodhall in Glenrothes.

Its foodhall at Fife Retail Park, on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy, is unaffected.

The closure announcement came out of the blue, and was greeted with shock and anger by staff, shoppers and politicians.

Amy’s petition, launched on change.org, has gathered support significant support.

She highlighted the impact M&S quitting would have as Kirkcaldy forges ahead with plans to redevelop the waterfront and create a new vision for the future of the High Street.

She set it up, explaining: ”This week we heard that Marks and Spencer’s on Kirkcaldy High Street will close after 80 years of trading.

“This staple part of the High Street which has had generations shop in it since 1938 will be sadly missed unless we are able to do something to try prevent it.

“ Kirkcaldy has received the go ahead to bring new life into the Prom and would be a shame to lose the shop at this stage.

“With an ever growing population and houses being built, we find people travel to neighbouring towns when we need to start supporting our own.

“We need to bring life to our town which means help from the locals, the current businesses and help to bring new businesses into the town.

“Let’s keep our much loved shop on the high street and show we still care about this town and high street. Please show you care about our high street by signing this petition.”

The petition can be signed at change.org HERE https://www.change.org/ – search for “Save Marks & Spencer Kirkcaldy.”