Police in Fife are warning the public to be on their guard after a series of 11 break-ins and thefts in just one night.

Overnight on Tuesday, January 16 into Wednesday 17, a total of 11 reports were received of break-ins and thefts in the Newport on Tay, Leuchars, Cupar, Kilmany, Largoward and Newburgh areas.

Officers are urging business and homeowners to keep their properties and belongings safe and secure and ask that anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour to report it to police immediately.

Sergeant Sharon Holmes of Cupar Police Station said: “I would ask anyone who has seen people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the north east of Fife to contact police immediately.

“We are keen to identify the people responsible for these opportunistic crimes and would ask anyone with information to come forward.

“There are many ways the public can improve their own and their properties safety and security and we would urge people to take these preventative measures.

“Local officers are happy to provide crime prevention advice which can be arranged by calling 101, or alternatively information is available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.”

Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity in their area can do so by contacting Police Scotland via 101 (999 in an emergency), or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.