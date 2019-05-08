12 per cent rise in people using Glenrothes Foodbank

Glenrothes Foodbank saw an increase in the number of people using the facility in the last year.

The foodbank provided 1,641 three-day emergency food parcels, that fed 3,464 local people between April 2018 and March 2019.

Of the 3,464 people fed, 1,258 were children.

The figures show a 12 per cent increase from the previous year, with the food bank thanking the local community for making it possible to help those in need.

The local foodbank’s figures feed into a larger national picture with a record increase in food bank use across the UK reported by the Trussell Trust.

Glenrothes Foodbank is backing calls from the Trussell Trust to ensure the benefits system is able to protect people from poverty.

The figures from Glenrothes Foodbank are a 12 per cent increase on the same period last year.

The charity believes the local increase is due to people struggling with low income, including benefit changes and delays.

Glenrothes Foodbank shares the concerns of other food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network about Universal Credit – it is not the only benefit payment people referred to the food bank have experienced problems with, but the issues faced by local people moving onto the new system are significant.

The foodbank has needed to give emergency food and support to people who are receiving payments that don’t cover the cost of essentials.

Jilly Guild, foodbank manager of Glenrothes Foodbank, said: “Glenrothes Foodbank supports those in our community that are living in crisis.

“We will continue to provide guidance and dignified support for as long as we are needed to.

“Our work is only possible because of the generosity of our community in donating food, time and funds. Thank you.”

The running costs for the food bank are raised locally to enable them to continue their work.

Costs include warehouse space, to sort and stock donated food, a van to pick up donated food and deliver to our satellite food bank, and other overheads like utilities and insurances.

The foodbank welcomes any new offers of help with funding – local businesses, organisations and individuals interested in supporting the foodbank’s work by donating regularly through membership of our 200 Club, can find out more at https://glenrothes.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/200-club/