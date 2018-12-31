13 strange things that happened in Fife in 2018

It’s certainly been a strange year for news in Fife. You may not remember them all, so here they are.

The man who woke up locked in a pub alone

The organ James said came from his takeaway.

Only in Kirkcaldy could a quiet afternoon out to watch the football on Sunday end with you being shaken awake by police at 4.30am in an empty pub.

Click here to read more

The mystery organ found in a Chinese takeaway

James Keet ordered a special chow mein from a Kirkcaldy eatery through Just Eat. The menu says the special chow mein contains chicken, pork, prawn, noodles, and omlette, but makes no mention of what James says appears to be a chicken’s heart.

A silver pie made by Raith Rovers to mark the retirement of Turnbull Hutton

Click here to read more

Hunt for escaped python in Kirkcaldy

River, a 5ft 5 Royal Ball Python, gave owner Kevin Hopkins the slip and disappeared into the walls of the house.

Click here to read more

The dog on the roof.

Raith Rovers give ‘forgotten’ silver pie to family of Turnbull Hutton

This unique little trophy lay for four years before it was given to the Hutton family – the strangest part; there was an inscription of a parrot on the underside.

Click here to read more

‘My giant size 19 feet have kept me out of work for 9 years’

David Henderson has been out of work for nine years, and with gigantic size 19 feet he believes they are the reason. In some cases he was offered the job but then turned away when they couldn’t afford the specially-made uniform shoes.

Click here to read more

Dog gets stuck on roof

How does a dog managed to get onto the roof of a two-storey building then walk along the street?

Click here to find out how it all came about

Fancy buying your own castle?

Since this is Fife and anything can happen, why not buy your own castle? It went on sale earlier this year.

Click her eto see inside the castle

KFC runs out of chicken

If you’re KFC, you have one main ingredient – chicken. That’s it. The rest of just dressing. So it was a shock to many when the world’s biggest chicken seller ran out of chicken. The firm blamed teething tourbles with a new delivery partner. At the time the company released a statement saying: “The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants...”

KFC closed after running out of chicken

Old police station turned into beauty salon

‘Police beautality’ we hear you cry. Going to a former jail cell to get your nails done might seem strange, but Nic Rich and the team are making it work.

Click here to read more

Mystery as Kirkcaldy residents woken by loud bangs in the night

It was the talk of the town; what were the loud bangs coming from the waterfront late at night? As ever, the Press got on the case and found out who was behind it.

Click here to find out more

£405,000 Fife home up for grabs in ‘raffle’ for £35 ticket

It’s a beautiful home up for grabs in a desirable area of Kirkcaldy, but rather than pay £405,000, how about just £35?

Click here to see inside the house

What do 1377 giant pallets falling sound like?

That’s a question you never thought you’d ask, but you can still find out the answer with the video.

Click here to see it happen on video

Dolphins surprise RNLI crew in breathtaking video

You’re out on a training exercise minding your own business when you’re suddenly surrounded by dolphins. Luckilly the RNLI crew filmed it all happening.

Click here to watch the video

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress