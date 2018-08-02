1400 cadets swoop in on Leuchars for training event

More than 1400 cadets and staff took to the skies last week during a two-day RAF100 training day at Leuchars Station.
Cadets travelled from around Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England for an unforgettable ride in a Chinook helicopter.
The crews from RAF Benson and RAF Odiham worked tirelessly for two days and each flight carried around 20 cadets.
The staff and cadets onboard were given a ten-minute sortie around the airfield.
Cadets and staff have described the exercise as a trip of a lifetime and the majority left the helicopter with beaming smiles.
Cadet Abigaile Roebuck from 161 first Highland Squadron, said: “It’s my first time on a helicopter and it compared to nothing else.
“I loved it!
“I’ve known for a long time that I wanted to be in the RAF but I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be an engineer or a pilot. But from this trip I can say I do want to be a pilot and I do want to fly a Chinook.”
The last flight of the day had its own VIP, Air Vice Marshal Rose Paterson, the Air Officer for Scotland.
He was joined by a group of Scottish dancers and the flying aces.
It wasn’t just an unforgettable day for cadets – adult volunteers were given the opportunity to participate too.
Squadron Leader Jamie Downey from West Scotland Wing, said: “It’s a great opportunity for cadets to take part in and get a flight in an RAF aircraft.
“These opportunities don’t come along very often.
“The ATC has been a great organisation for me too and staff have been given the opportunity to fly today – so anyone thinking of becoming an adult volunteer, do it.
“Next time you could be joining us for a ride in a RAF helicopter.”
Group Captain Jim Leggat, the Regional Commandant of Scotland and Northern Ireland, added: “It really inspires youth- aviation is at the heart of the air cadets and it really ticks the box of inspire during the RAF100 year.”