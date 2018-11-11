17-year old man killed in Standing Stane road crash

Police have confirmed one young man has died following a serious road accident this morning.

The 17-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene on the A915 Standing Stane Road.

Two others have been taken to hospital where they are in a critical condition.

Another man has been arrested and is also in hospital being treated for his injuries.

The incident invovled one car, and happened near the junction to Wellsgreen driving range on the A915 Standing Stane Road between Kirkcaldy and Methilhill around 8.45 am.

The road remains closed while crash investigators examine the scene.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

They want to hear from anyone who saw a black Vauxhall Corsa in the area around that time to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1257 of November 11.

Two men, aged 17 and 18, are in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh, Both are said to be in a critical condition.

Another 18 year old male, who has been arrested, and is receiving treatment for serious injuries at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The road between Kirkcaldy and Methilhill has been closed the Checkbar junction. Motorists are being diverted via the Wemyss villages.