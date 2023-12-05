180 properties in Fife ‘too dangerous’ for paramedics without police back-up, new data reveals

Almost 180 addresses across Fife are deemed “too dangerous” for ambulance crews to visit without police back-up, it has been revealed.

The properties have all been ‘red flagged’ by the Scottish Ambulance Service because of previous violent incidents at the home or business - and paramedics are not permitted to enter unless officers are also present.

The shocking figures were revealed in a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by by justice and social affairs publication 1919 Magazine. In total almost 4500 placed across Scotland were on the list. In Fife, the biggest number came in the KY1 postcode which covers the biggest part of the region and takes in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Leven and many other towns. A total of 62 addresses were included in the snapshot.

Brian Jones, vice chair of the Scottish Police Federation, said: "We fully understand why ambulance crews won’t go to places if they think they’re going to be attacked.

The figures for red flagged properties in Fife were broken down by postcode (Pics: TSPL)

“But the police are the service of last resort – we have no choice in the matter. In the near future there will come a point when a decision will have to be made about what we can’t go to, because it will be physically impossible to go to everything.

“These incidents just show how society is changing – and it is just another thing which is placing a demand on resource policing when things are getting tighter.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said there were no ‘no go’ areas, but a spokesman added: “Our staff should not fear for their safety when working, and these measures have been put in place to help protect them while they do their job. addresses where previous incidents have occurred are automatically flagged to our crews, allowing staff to undertake dynamic risk assessments or if required request additional support. Our staff are trained in assessing risk and managing aggression so that they can make a sensible decision based on the circumstances. Getting to the sickest patients is always our priority.”

