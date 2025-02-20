1pm kick-offs for Madras and Glenrothes but 2pm start for Howe Crusaders in rugby’s Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2

Howe Crusaders beating Strathmore seconds 37-5 at home in Cupar in October (Photo: Chris Reekie)

​All three Fife teams in rugby’s Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 are in action at lunchtime this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The early birds are Madras and Glenrothes, respectively away to Aberfeldy in Perth and Kinross and at home to Alloa, both 1pm kick-offs.

Howe Crusaders will be kicking off an hour later in Forfar away to Strathmore’s seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October’s reverse fixtures yielded victories by margins of more than 30 points for two out of three of the kingdom’s second division sides.

Bruce Logan on the ball, supported by Stuart Dawson, for Howe Crusaders as they beat Strathmore seconds 37-5 at home in Cupar in October (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Howe handed out a 37-5 hiding to Strathmore Gryphons at home at Cupar’s Duffus Park and Madras recorded an even more sizeable scoreline of 59-19 against Aberfeldy in St Andrews.

Glenrothes were the odd men out that afternoon, losing 40-24 on the road in Clackmannanshire.

Howe’s reserves go into this weekend’s fixture card a point clear of Alloa at the top of the table, on 44 points from 11 fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenrothes are fifth, on 31 points from ten games, three places and a dozen points worse off than their visitors.

Madras are sixth, with 31 points from ten matches, three places and 20 points better off than their basement side hosts.

Glenrothes were the only members of the division’s Fife contingent in action on Saturday gone, winning 37-19 at home to Aberfeldy.

Next up for Crusaders, Madras and Glenrothes after this weekend are, respectively, visits from fourth-placed Hillfoots and Strathmore and a trip west to take on second-from-bottom Bannockburn on Saturday, March 1, all 3pm kick-offs.