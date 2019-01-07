200 golden vouchers for opening day of M&S Foodhall in Glenrothes

The doors to Marks & Spencer’s new foodhball in Glenrothes will open on Wednesday, February 6.

The first customers will be welcomed at 10.00 am – and the first 200 customers through the doors will get exclusive golden tickets to enjoy a shopping spree.

They will include offers for £5 and £25 ‘spend today’ vouchers, as well as one £200 gift card and two £100 gift cards.

The new outlet is based in the Henge Retail Park opposite the Kingdom Centre, and it opens just 24 hours after the closure of M&S’ store in High Street, Kirkcaldy, after 80 years.

Store Manager, Ryan O’Donovan, who has worked at M&S for seven years, said: “M&S has served customers across the Fife region for generations and my team and I are really excited about being able to extend our reach into Glenrothes.

“We’ll be working hard to provide outstanding service for the community and our new store will offer all the everyday essentials, as well as seasonal inspiration and innovation.

“Customers will also be able to shop for M&S’s full Clothing & Home collections via M&S.com and use our Click and Collect service.

“Cutting the ribbon to open our Foodhall and welcoming customers in for the first time will be a great moment for the team. I hope that lots of local residents will pop down and join us to celebrate.”

The new store will offer thousands of food products.

It will be open Monday-Saturday, from 8.00am to– 8pm, and Sundays, 9.00am to 6.00pm