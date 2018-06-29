£2300 haul from sneak-in thefts at unlocked cars and homes in Fife

Police are probing a series of sneak-in thefts across Fife.

They have recorded incidents in Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn, Burntisland, Leven and Dunfermline – all of them opportunistic thefts from vehicles and homes.

Three unlocked cars were targeted between June 1-22 in the Dunnikier area of Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn, and the Crombie area of Dunfermline.

Over £2300 of black and yellow Stanley tools in a toolbox and black and yellow Dewalt tools, plus £300 cash, were stolen.

And a thief also entered a house in Methil through an open ground floor window while the occupant was away.

They took a number of items including jewellery, a purse, a three-figure sum of cash, a child’s piggy bank and a teddy bear.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Cunningham, Fife Division’s lead for Operation Principle, said: “We work tirelessly to pursue offenders and return stolen property to its rightful owners under Operation Principle, which covers all forms of acquisitive crime.

“It is vital that we have the public’s support in order to do this.

“Thieves tend to be opportunistic so please take simple precautions, such as ensuring that vehicles are always locked when you leave them, that your home is fully secured before you go out and that valuables are kept out of sight.

“With the good weather, these criminals know that people will be enjoying the sunshine in the back garden with the front door left unlocked and may leave windows open due to the heat. It can take under a minute for someone to enter your home, take the nearest valuables and leave with them.

“Please also ensure that garden tools and bikes are put in an outbuilding when not in use, such as a shed or a garage which is appropriately secured.

“We’d ask that you make a note of the description of any suspicious individuals and the details of any suspicious vehicles, such as make/model and registration number, and report any concerns.