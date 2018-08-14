25 jobs lost as Fife firm goes into administration

A Fife business has gone into administration with the loss of 25 jobs.

Structural steel fabricator, Rippin, based in Cowdenbeath, hit cash flow problems as a result of a drop in orders.

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden of KPMG LLP were appointed as joint administrators on Monday.

All 25 workers, based at the company’s Thistle Industrial Estate yard, were paid off.

You might also be interested in:

NHSFife’s unprecedented objection over M&S and Iceland booze licences

Mossmorran set to flare for scheduled maintenance

Out of hours GP future open to public scrutiny

The west Fife firm was established in 1974 and operated across Scotland and the north of England providing services to the UK construction industry.

But, in recent months Rippin Limited had experienced cash flow difficulties due to a significant downturn in orders as well as customers withholding payment as a result of contractual disputes.

The Joint Administrators are now working through a wind down of the company’s operations as they seek offers for the principal assets comprising stock and plant equipment.

Blair Nimmo, KPMG’s global head of restructuring, said: “In light of challenging trading conditions and significant cash flow difficulties, Rippin was unable to continue trading.

“This, unfortunately, resulted in the redundancies which have been announced today. We will be working with all affected employees and the relevant government agencies to ensure the full range of support is available.

“We will also be exploring the possibility of securing a sale of the company’s assets and would encourage any interested parties to contact us as soon as possible.”