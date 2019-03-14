25 years of National Lottery funding - and how much has come to Fife

New figures reveal that more than £112million of National Lottery funding has been invested in Fife since the fundraiser began almost 25 years ago.

Over 3300 grants have been awarded since 1994, helping to strengthen communities, power local sports teams, protect the environment, unleash creative talent and look after the elderly and those at risk.

One of the largest ever National Lottery grants in the area was £1.8 million to create 300 miles of new cycle routes around Fife.

The first ever National Lottery grant was £100,000 in May 1995 for the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Ansthruther.

Other notable projects to have received funding include Falkland House, Fife Coastal Path, Pittencrief Park, as well as the regeneration of town centres including Anstruther and Kirkcaldy Riggs

Most National Lottery grants, however, are for £10,000 or less and recent awards made include:

£7,500 to Burntisland First Aid Services Trust to replace their 13 year old ambulance with a new model which meets current standards. They currently provide services at over 200 events each year usually at temporary sites with no permanent first aid facility

£5,689 to Largo Library and Community Hub to buy equipment which will improve the facilities in their library.

£7,656 to Methilhill Community Children’s Initiative to expand their nature nursery to include an extra two mornings each week

£9,980 to Arden House Projects to operate a day centre for older people in Leven, Fife. The funding will be used to employ an additional member of staff to allow for an information cafe to be set up. This will be a source of information and advice for people caring for relatives with dementia

Jonathan Tuchner from The National Lottery says: “Since its launch 25 years ago, the National Lottery has changed lives the length and breadth of the UK.

“It’s all down to local people who choose to do incredible things with National Lottery funding, changing their communities for the better, step by step. I look forward to what we can achieve together over the next 25 years.”

From today, any organisation that has received National Lottery funding, has the chance to gain nationwide acclaim by entering the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards. Winners will receive a £10,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

To enter your favourite project go HERE https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.

Entries must be received by midnight on 30 April 2019.