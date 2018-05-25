£29k funding for mental health charity

Local mental health charity Fife Employment Access Trust has been awarded a £29,522 grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery to supports its work as a key mental health and employability provider in the Kingdom.

Fife Employment Access Trust (FEAT) provides a range of self-management and employability programmes to young people and adults with mental health conditions, helping to improve their daily living, develop employability skills and enable access to meaningful activities such as volunteering and further education.

The funding from Scottish Children’s Lottery will support the charity’s 26-week Employ your Mind programme, aimed at young people who are experiencing significant mental health problems.

Duncan Mitchell, general manager of FEAT, said the programme has proved to make a difference: “We are very grateful for the support from the Scottish Children’s Lottery,” he said.

“Without this funding, the Employ your Mind project wouldn’t be able to go ahead this year.

“The programme has proved very effective in positively changing life trajectories of past participants and arming them with strategies to manage life’s challenges - now and for the future.”

The Scottish Children’s Lottery was launched in October 2016 to raise money for children in Scotland, with proceeds helping to improve the lives of children right across the country and it has helped to make a real difference to those who need it most.