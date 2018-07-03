'300 Fife jobs saved' as troubled Havelock lands investor deal

Fife-based shopfitters Havelock have landed a deal with an investor which the firm says will secure 300 jobs.

Rcapital, the private investment firm, has backed Havelock, which is based in Kirkcaldy, after a traumatic few months.

Havelock say the deal secures over 300 jobs and the firm’s manufacturing sites, providing financial stability for the business.

Havelock’s management team will work in partnership with Rcapital to restructure and invest in the business.

The news comes as another part of the business, Havelock Europa Plc, has appointed administrators.

READ MORE: Havelock 'could go into administration'

A key focus of the deal with Rcapital will be to ensure that all customer projects are completed in full, the delivery of innovative design, manufacturing and supply arrangements.

Shaun Ormrod, Chief Executive of Havelock said: “We have been exploring a range of long-term funding options for the business over the past few months to ensure that we are financially strong for the future.

"The team at Rcapital have the expertise to help us take the business forward, driving performance and delivering results.

"I want to thank our employees, customers suppliers and stakeholders for their on-going support during this time.”

READ MORE: MP offers support to troubled Havelock

Josie Richardson, Director at Rcapital said: “The underlying Havelock business is strong and provides refits for some of the UK’s best-known high street brands.

"We fully support the management and operational teams and will work with them to ensure the best possible customer service and sustainable growth.”

The news comes as it was announced that PricewaterhouseCoopers have been appointed as administrators for Havelock Europa plc. Administrators have not been appointed to any other companies within in the group.

In a statement to the stock exchange this morning, the firm said: "Havelock announces that, further to its announcement on June 27, 2018, the Company has today appointed Graham Douglas Frost, and Toby Scott Underwood, both of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as administrators to the Company.

"The company now in administration is Havelock Europa plc. Administrators have not been appointed to any other companies in the group.

"The Company continues to trade with its customers.

"The administrators will provide further updates in due course.

READ MORE: Redundancies at troubled firm

"Furthermore, with agreement of the Board, WH Ireland Limited has resigned as Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company with immediate effect. Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, if a replacement Nominated Adviser is not appointed within one month, the admission of the Company's securities will be cancelled on AIM. The Company has no current intention of appointing a replacement Nominated Adviser.

"The Company's shares remain suspended pending further notice."

READ MORE: Havelock move to Kirkcaldy