£35,000 win for bingo club regulars in Kirkcaldy

Bingo players at Club 3000 Kirkcaldy could not believe their luck when one lucky player netted the club a massive £35,000 win on a special Spring Link Game.

The Lang Toun club teamed up with other Club 3000 and independent venues to compete for the top prize in this one-off competition.

And club regular, Connie Johnston, came up trumps calling house to bag £15,000 for herself, and £20,000 for the club to share amongst all players present on the night.

Connie was at the club with her regular bingo buddies, daughters Lyndsey and Kirsten, and their friend Roslyn for their regular weekly session.

They each had tickets for the Spring Link Game and were ready with pens poised when the game started. Their disappointment at missing both the one line and two line prizes was quickly forgotten when Connie called ‘house’ on the main prize.

She said: “It felt absolutely amazing to win. The atmosphere was unbelievable.

“I have been dealing with quite a lot of stress since my husband passed away in October last year. I am going away on holiday shortly and this is making it even more special.”

Connie, who has been playing bingo on and off for some 26 years, added: “I have won before, but not this much. It goes to show you never know when your luck is in – you don’t win unless you’re in.”

Stuart Milton, Club 3000 Kirkcaldy General Manager said: “It was an amazing night and the atmosphere was great, with all 350 customers cheering.

“Bingo is always a great night out and it’s always good to see winners, and amazing when a special game helps make everyone a winner.”