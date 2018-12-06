5 of the best cheap eats in St Andrews

St Andrews has a wealth of places to eat, from popular cafes and independent restaurants and upmarket culinary institutions.

But you don’t have to break the bank in order to enjoy good food in one of Scotland’s most famous towns.

Here are five of the best affordable eateries in St Andrews, according to TripAdvisor.

Blackhorn Burgers

Blackhorn Burgers serves a wide range of tasty burgers, wraps and hot dogs at extremely reasonable prices.

The burgers range in price from £3.85 to £7. One of the most popular - the ‘Blackhorn Hot Chick’ - is made up of chicken fillet, harissa, Batavia lettuce, plum tomato and harissa mayo, and costs just £4.50.

10 Church Street, KY16 9NW- blackhorn.co.uk/



The Criterion

The Criterion is a pub serving a host of traditional dishes, from mac and cheese and lasagne to a wide range of toasties, sandwiches and wraps.

They also have breakfast options, such as a breakfast roll for £2.95 or a stack of five pancakes with maple syrup and bacon for £5.95.

99 South St, St Andrews KY16 9QW- criterionstandrews.co.uk/



Whey Pat Tavern

The Whey Pat Tavern has plenty of starters, tasty burger and pub classics for bargain prices.

A classic beef burger with lattice fries and house coleslaw costs £6.89 for a single, with a double burger costing £8.39.

They also offer two pub classics for £10.99, which is available all day from Monday to Saturday, or a sandwich and Fries with a drink for £6.99, which is available from Monday to Saturday until 5pm.

1 Bridge Street, KY16 9EX- belhavenpubs.co.uk/pubs/fife/whey-pat-tavern/



Zest Cafe

Zest Cafe is a vibrant cafe located in the heart of St Andrews. Here, diners can tuck into plenty of delicious breakfast options, freshly made rolls, baguettes and bagels.

Grab an all day breakfast roll for £3.50 or enjoy a full Scottish fry up, featuring two rashers of bacon, two link sausages, scrambled (free range) eggs, grilled tomato and toast for £6.95.

95 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9QW- wearezest.co.uk/



The Rule

This pub offers an extensive menu, including pizza, burgers, chicken wings and much more.

They also serve a wide range of ‘small plates’, costing £9 for three or £14 for five, alongside three mini desserts for £8.

116 South Street, KY16 9QD- craft-pubs.co.uk/the-rule

