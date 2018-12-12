£500,000 upgrade will give popular East Neuk community hall a more secure future

An East Neuk community hall is preparing for a facelift thanks to a £520,000 funding package.

The Dreel Halls is owned and run by local charity Anstruther Improvements Association (AIA) and hosts a variety of community events and activities, including a community cinema and a monthly inter-generational café.

The funding has been provided by the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) and Fife LEADER.

The project will upgrade the interior of Dreel Halls, giving it a more secure future by increasing energy efficiency, extending and increasing its use, and ensuring accessibility and an improved experience for all visitors.

Christine Palmer, AIA president, said: “We are delighted that we have secured all the funding required to carry out the works. We have a dedicated committee and team of volunteers who have worked extremely hard for several years to make this happen. The work is planned to commence in spring 2019.”

The project will provide a new disabled WC, better access for all users, an enhanced kitchen space that can be used by professional caterers, and access to an outdoor space that looks out over Anstruther harbour.

It is hoped that the halls will re-open early in 2020.

Ms Palmer added: “We’re working together to make Dreel Halls an even more attractive and welcoming space for our many users.”