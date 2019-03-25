£55m plan for 100-foot whale sculpture in Forth to be discussed

The first public meeting about an ambitious project to bring some of the ‘Kelpies magic’ to Levenmouth is to be held next week.

Councillor Graham Ritchie will be presenting his idea for a £55 million project to bring a 1000 ft pleasure pier to Leven, topped by a 100ft sculpture of humpback whales.

It is hoped the pier and the huge sculpture would bring more tourists to the area.

He has stressed that the project is cross-party, and has invited all of Fife’s 75 councillors, and local community councils, to the meeting.

Cllr Ritchie said: “Leven could be a destination, not just for locals, but for national and international visitors.

“The Kelpies in Falkirk and the V&A in Dundee have put their towns on the world map, and boosted their local economies in the process.

“There’s no reason why with a bit of imagination, energy and ambition Leven can’t follow their example.

“A civic enterprise of this size needs everyone to pull together, and the local communities in Levenmouth have a crucial part to play.”

If you want to find out more or get involved at the start of this venture, come along on April 4 or get in touch with Cllr Ritchie at cllr.graham.ritchie@fife.gov.uk.

The meeting is open to all, and begins at 6.30pm on Thursday, April 4, at the Fife Renewables Innovation Centre.