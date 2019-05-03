59 new waterfront homes planned for Kirkcaldy

Plans are moving forward on a proposed new waterfront development in Kirkcaldy.

An application submitted to Fife Council will see almost 60 flats, shopping facilities and hot food provided on the former bus depot land next to Morrisons, as part of phase one of the development.

It has been lodged by Grant Road Properties which held a public consultation in July 2018.

The houses would be built in three phases, and would offer areas of green public space between each development.

The site has been lying vacant for several years, and the developers hope their proposal “offers a long-awaited opportunity to become a catalyst in the repair of this part of Kirkcaldy’s townscape allowing the public to begin to re-engage with the coastline”.

It will leave space for Fife Coastal Path to run along the front of it, with commercial premises fronting the Seafield picnic area.

It will consist of 59 properties, in a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom properties. Most properties will have a small balcony and the top floor, three-bed flats will also have a terrace.

Councillors will consider the application at a future planning meeting.