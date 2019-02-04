£68,000 floor laid as Fife leisure centre re-opens

A new multi-purpose floor has been put down at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre at a cost of £68,000.

Five weeks of work have ended and the flagship centre on the Esplanade is now open to all local sports teams.

The original floor lasted just five years, and could have left Fife Council with a £120,000 repair bill.

Problems arose last March after emergency repairs failed to resolve the problems, and closure hit a wide range of users from football teams top badminton players.

There was also a backlash when officers blamed roller hockey clubs for the damage after it emerged the surface wasn’t fit for such heavy use.

That sparked a protest at the doors by players and coaches.

With a new floor now laid, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has said it IS suitable for all to use.

A statement announcing completion of work said it was “able to accommodate” roller hockey, and has also been marked so that futsal – a version of five-a-side football –can be played on it too.

The trust is gearing up to launch its programme of activities, deliver school holiday camps designed for youngsters, and, welcome new users to the facility.

Paul Hossack, area leisure manager, said: “There will be lots on offer for customers of all ages and abilities including football and gymnastics classes and a choice of sports camps for youngsters.

“We are especially pleased to be welcoming back regular and club users who had to use alternative sites during the closure.

“It’s great to see them make use of the hall again.”

Mr Hossack said the centre was “enjoying fantastic support by customers” and added: “The hall is well used by a variety of groups, and, the gym, fitness studio and swimming pools continue to be very popular.

“We’d like to thank customers for their patience during the works and we are confident that they will benefit enormously from the new playing surface.”

Cllr Judy Hamilton, convener of Fife Council’s community and housing services committee added: “I’m extremely pleased that Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre will continue to be the home of roller hockey for so many local young enthusiasts.

“This improved surface gives the trust the opportunity to help nurture interest in a wide range of sports and offer its customers a high-quality experience.”