£7.8m Cupar conservation project ends

A five-year conservation and heritage project in Cupar has come to an end.

The Cupar Conservation Area Regeneration and Townscape Heritage Initiative programme (Cupar CARS/THI) has seen approximately £7.8 million invested in Cupar’s historic properties and streets to support the town’s future, with generous funding from Historic Environment Scotland and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Fife Council has provided significant match funding and private owners have also invested in their historic properties.

The programme was managed by Fife Historic Buildings Trust on behalf of Fife Council. Key projects included the redevelopment of the Burgh Chambers and parts of the County Buildings, as well as improvements to Speedie’s and Steele’s Closes.

A wide range of training and heritage related activities have also been delivered and private sector owners have benefited from grant assistance to improve their properties.

An external evaluation of the programme identified the achievements and impact of the programme, and lessons learnt. Feedback from the local community and businesses was also sought. A visual summary of the findings is available at www.fifehistoricbuildings.org.uk/project/cupar.

Cllr Altany Craik, convener - Economy, Tourism. Strategic Planning & Transportation Committee, said: “The Cupar CARS/THI demonstrates a really successful collaboration between Fife Council, Fife Historic Buildings Trust, community organisations and other partners to make a lasting difference to Cupar town centre.

“The scheme has made significant improvements to public buildings, private properties and public spaces. It has also ensured that the skills and knowledge are available locally for the ongoing maintenance of the town centre.”