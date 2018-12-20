£700 of Christmas presents stolen in Kirkcaldy house raid

Two people have been charged after after huge haul of Christmas presents was stolen from a home in Kirkcaldy.

The duo were expected to appear in court today (Thursday).

Police said a house in Chestnut Avenue was broken into sometime between 4.30am and 8.00 am on Wednesday.

Over £700 of gifts and cash, later obtained by using a stolen card, were taken.

Officers quickly traced and arrested two people – and recovered most of the gifts, and returned them to the occupants of the house.

A 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were subsequently charged and held in custody ahead of court appearance.

Detective Constable Mike Nodes of Kirkcaldy CID said: “There are, unfortunately, people who will take advantage of knowing that there may be a number of high value items under the tree at this time of year.

“Ensure that your home is kept secure at all times and please remain vigilant. Look out for any suspicious behaviour around your property and your neighbours.”