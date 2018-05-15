8 of the best pubs in Fife for watching the World Cup

While you sadly won’t be able to cheer on the homeside, you will be able to choose from some great venues to watch the teams that did make it to this year’s World Cup in Russia.

Fife has a fantastic selection of bars screening the tournament with everything from massive screens to beer gardens and classic pub grub to boot, writes Steph Abbot.

Here are some of the best places in the Kingdom to catch the action this summer.

The Criterion, St Andrews

One of St Andrews' few remaining family run pubs and the winner of this year’s Best Pub at the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards, this popular watering hole is sure to be even busier come 14 June.

If the competition heats up too much, there’s a beer garden to relax in, and hungry spectators can dig into gigantic nacho plates and potato skins.

Visit: 99 South Street - criterionstandrews.co.uk



The Seven Kings, Dunfermline

Found right in the heart of Dunfermline, this large pub has lots of comfy booths and couches for fans to relax on and enjoy a match or two.

There are several TVs dotted around the bar so you can keep watching while you tuck into comfort food classics such as mac and cheese or steak pie.

Visit: 32- 42 Bridge Street - sevenkings-dunfermline.co.uk



The Anstruther Boathouse

This cosy pub by the sea will be a great place to watch the tournament unfold, with its picturesque location and seasonal menu offering tasty family friendly meals.

If the sun appears, the spacious beer garden will give you the chance to catch some rays during half time.

Visit: 28 Shore Street - anstrutherboathouse.com



McPhail’s, Leven

Boasting an impressive 12 large screens showing all the live sport you could ask for, this pub in Leven is an obvious choice for local football fans.

McPhail’s promises a fun and friendly atmosphere along with a wide selection of lagers and ales on draught, so you can enjoy a nice cold one while you cheer on the team of your choice.

Visit: North Street - mcphails.co.uk



The Blue Stane, St Andrews

Six big screens, comfy booths and an outdoor seating area await at this popular St Andrews bar.

Football fans keen to catch the big games this season are encouraged to book ahead, as the venue tends to fill up fast.

Delicious snack bowls including Louisiana-style crispy chicken strips and nacho sharing platters are on the menu, perfect for a group of friends to enjoy.

Visit: 5 Alexandra Place - bluestane-standrews.co.uk



Agenda, Leven

You can choose from a great selection of beers on tap, fruity pitchers or building your own bubbles as you sit back and enjoy the beautiful game at Agenda this summer.

They are also offering a new range of finger foods including salt and pepper or cajun fries, hot pockets and dirty dogs.

If the weather decides to play ball, you can also take some time to chill out in the beer garden.

Visit: Scoonie Road - agenda-leven.com



Foresters Arms, Aberdour

Offering a choice of four Cask Marque real ales, two cask ciders and a wide selection of spirits, this dog-friendly pub is a great spot for catching some football.

There’s a beer garden for those hotter days, and tasty pizzas perfect for sharing with a few pals.

Visit: High Street, Aberdour - forries.co.uk



The Vic, St Andrews

You can be sure this trendy pub welcomes World Cup fans with open arms, as they've displayed all the groups and fixtures on their website.

You can book a booth to watch your chosen match and perhaps enjoy a boozy bucket to share with friends.

Why not try their baconaise and shrapnel fries if you're keen for a hearty snack?

Visit: 1 St Mary’s Place - vicstandrews.co.uk