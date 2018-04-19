£8000 seized from Kirkcaldy drug dealer

PROSECUTORS have used proceeds of crime legislation to seize £8,000 from a convicted drug dealer.

Stuart Blair (42) was ordered to hand the sum over following a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday.

The criminal, of Kirkcaldy, was jailed for five and a half years in April 2017 over his involvement in a gang which supplied amphetamines throughout Scotland.

Blair and his associates Lee Dunsire (39) and Steven McLeod (34) were caught after police became aware of their illegal activities.

Detectives gathered enough evidence and brought the trio to justice. Officers reckoned they had sold £150,000 worth of the illegal narcotics.

On Thursday, prosecutors and Blair’s lawyers told judge Lord Burns that they had agreed that Blair had £8000 of assets which could be handed over to the government.

Lord Burns ordered the seizure to go ahead. Blair has six months to hand the sum over to the authorities.