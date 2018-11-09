A birthday for Maggie’s Fife and launch of a Christmas appeal

Our Maggie’s Centre in Kirkcaldy has had a busy week, with several special visitors calling in to say hello.

On Monday the centre celebrated its 12th birthday when North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie visited to cut a special birthday cake and chat to staff and centre users.

Fife Provost Jim Leishman promotes the Christmas gifts. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Visitors past and present, along with grateful relatives, friends, fundraisers and volunteers packed into the building in the grounds of Victoria Hospital to join the celebrations.

Mr Rennie said: “So many people in Fife have had their experience of cancer made bearable by the staff and volunteers at Maggie’s. I’d be surprised if there’s anyone in Fife who’s not heard about what it has done for us over the past 12 years.

“Many constituents tell me it is not only the vital care they offer those with cancer, but also the family and friends who find the service so valuable.

“It was pleasure to be invited to the Maggie’s centre to celebrate its 12th birthday. The centre’s ethos is a kitchen table chat, so it was fitting we shared a birthday cake around the table and had a blether.”

Willie Rennie, North east Fife MSP cuts Maggie's 12th birthday cake at our Maggie's Centre on November 5.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Fife Provost Jim Leishman called in to help promote an appeal for people to help Maggie’s this Christmas.

He said: “There are a range of ways people can help Maggie’s Fife this Christmas that will suit everyone’s budget. Everything offered at Maggie’s is free of charge and that is only possible through the generous donations of supporters.”

The ways you can help Maggie’s include: Making a donation or setting up a direct debit which will be matched pound for pound by the People’s Postcode Lottery - in return you will receive a Maggie’s Christmas bauble for a minimum £5 donation; buying Maggie’s Christmas cards from the centre or making a donation in lieu of cards; taking part in the centre’s Christmas raffle by buying or selling tickets or organising a Christmas activity in aid of Maggie’s.

Alison Allan, centre manager, said: “I want to put the message out there that people with cancer and anyone affected should just come in and see what we have on offer and explore the different ways we can help even if it is just for a chat and a cuppa with a cancer support specialist.”

For more information on Maggie’s or any of its Christmas activities contact fifefundraising@maggiescentres.org, or call 01592 643355 ext 28868.