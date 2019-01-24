A feast of food and drink for Kirkcaldy’s 2019 Festival of Ideas

Kirkcaldy‘s highly successful food and drink fair is coming back this year.

The annual event has been rebranded the Adam Smith Food and Drink Fair to tie in with the Festival Of Ideas, which brings Eddie Izzard, and Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the man who invented the internet, to the Adam Smith Theatre.

Some of the products on display at last year's Kirkcaldy Food & Drink Fair. (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The food and drink fair takes place in the atrium at Fife College’s St. Brycedale Campus on Saturday, March 16.

And it is set to build on the huge success of the 2018 event which saw record numbers pour through the doors.

You might also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy shopping centre up for sale

Some of the products on display at last year's Kirkcaldy Food & Drink Fair. (Pic: Cath Ruane)

This is when McDonald’s opens in Leven

Landmark Fife hotel set for demolition

Organised by the college and Kirkcaldy4All, it will feature chef demonstrations, food and drink stalls and cookery workshops.

With demand for stalls growing, the venue will be packed with outstanding Scottish producers, suppliers, restaurants and foodie entrepreneurs.

There were a number of demonstrations at last year's Food and Drink Fair. (Pic: Cath Ruane)

And the day will feature the return of Gary Maclean, BBC’s MasterChef The Professionals 2016 winner, who is also Scotland’s National Chef.

He said: “I had such a great time at Kirkcaldy’s Food Fair last year and can’t wait to come back.

“I will be doing two demonstrations, using some of the wonderful local produce that comes from Fife – and for me, as a lecturer in professional cookery, it will be great to share some culinary ideas with college staff and students.”

There will also be a vegan cookery demonstration by Tom Pratt from The Waterfront Restaurant in Kirkcaldy as well as a demonstration by the college’s award-winning students.

And at four hands-on workshops, children can have fun decorating cupcakes or make healthy pizzas.

There will be ample opportunity for feasting and shopping on the day.

There will be over 25 local food and drink producers at the indoor ‘market’, showcasing and selling their wares – ranging from jams, dates, cupcakes and chocolates to burgers, sushi, olives, coffee, bread and cheese, as well as whisky, gin and cocktails.

For those looking for healthier alternatives, all three of Kirkcaldy’s vegan/vegetarian restaurants and cafés are represented – VegaShi, Kangus Coffee House and the Bakers Field Café.

Bill Harvey, manager of Kirkcaldy4All, the town’s Business Improvement District, is looking forward to the fifth annual food and drink fair.

He said: “It is just one part of a great programme of events planned for the Festival of Ideas, and is a date for everyone’s diaries.”

Bryan McCabe-Bell, director of business, enterprise and tourism at Fife College, said: “It has been wonderful to see the event grow over the years and to welcome so many independent producers who bring a variety of great local, regional and Scottish food and drink.

“The event is also a fantastic opportunity for our students to get involved, showcasing their skills and also helping out.”

The event is free but the atrium will be packed with stalls selling a range of food and drink.

Added Brian: “We look forward to welcoming everyone on the day.”

For more information visit www.kirkcaldy4all.co.uk