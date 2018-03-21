A very special delivery at Buckhaven surgery

Staff at a Buckhaven doctor’s surgery have been thanked after springing into action to deliver a baby.

Maisie Falconer was born at Muiredge Surgery, after mum Laura Fraser (33) went into labour and realised she wouldn’t be able to make it to hospital in time.

Little Maisie is the first baby to be born at the surgery, after staff sprung into action to help Laura.

“I was on the phone to my partner (Robert Falconer) at noon and felt a wee pain,” she explained.

“My mum came along and I realised I was definitely in labour.

“We got into the car but I knew I wasn’t going to be able to make it. My sister said we were passing a doctor’s surgery and asked if I wanted her to go in and ask.

“They were closed for lunch, but they heard the commotion and came out to take me in.

“It was all go from there.”

Laura said that the birth went perfectly, although she was nervous about a lack of pain medication and knowing that the surgery was not equipped for the surprise visit.

“They were amazing and to charge,” she said.

“There were no issues at all. It was excitement all round.

“There were patients in the waiting room, though, which was a bit embarrassing.

“Maisie is the first baby to be born at the surgery. She’s a well known baby now.”

Laura and Maisie went to the surgery this week to visit and thank staff.

Laura was full of praise for the staff, saying: “I just want to thank them because they were not expecting it.

“They were on their lunch – they did not think their would be delivering a baby.”

A spokesman from Muiredge Surgery said: “We are all delighted that we were able to deliver baby Maisie safely.

“Mum Laura did amazingly well with no pain relief and we are very proud of the way she coped.

“It was all very sudden and dramatic at the time as baby Maisie was delivered within 15 minutes of arriving here and obviously we were not prepared for delivering a baby!

“We are so glad that she came to us as she would never have made it to hospital in time.

“Baby Maisie is absolutely gorgeous and we were all so happy to see her, sister Millie, mum and granny when they came to visit us. This is our first baby born in the practice building and Maisie will always be fondly thought of as our ‘Muiredge Baby’.”