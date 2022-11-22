A9 crash: Police name Fife woman killed in single-car crash on A9
A Fife woman who died in a crash on the A9 crash has been named.
Claire Wilson, from Dunfermline, was killed in the single-car incident on the road between Luncarty and Bankfoot around 9.20pm on Thursday, November 17.
The 55-year old was the driver and sole occupant of a white Mini Cooper,
The A9 was closed northbound while road crash investigation work was carried out and re-opened around 2.30am the following morning.
Sergeant Gordon Dickson said: “Our thoughts are with Claire’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.”
Call 101, quoting reference 3418 of Thursday, 17 November.