Claire Wilson, from Dunfermline, was killed in the single-car incident on the road between Luncarty and Bankfoot around 9.20pm on Thursday, November 17.

The 55-year old was the driver and sole occupant of a white Mini Cooper,

The A9 was closed northbound while road crash investigation work was carried out and re-opened around 2.30am the following morning.

Pic: TSPL

Sergeant Gordon Dickson said: “Our thoughts are with Claire’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.”