A92 closed: three-vehicle crash closes junction - emergency services at scene
A section of the A92 is closed in both directions after a serious accident involving several vehicles this afternoon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It happened around 1:30pm as emergency services attended the scene at the junction between Kilmany and Wormit in north-east Fife. The crash involved three vehicles, police confirmed.
More details to follow. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes.