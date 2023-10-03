News you can trust since 1871
A92 closed: three-vehicle crash closes junction - emergency services at scene

A section of the A92 is closed in both directions after a serious accident involving several vehicles this afternoon.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:41 BST
It happened around 1:30pm as emergency services attended the scene at the junction between Kilmany and Wormit in north-east Fife. The crash involved three vehicles, police confirmed.

More details to follow. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes.

