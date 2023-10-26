News you can trust since 1871
Part of the A92 was closed for over an hour and a half this morning as emergency services attended a vehicle fire.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:55 BST
It happened after a one-vehicle crash between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly. Three fire appliances were sent to the scene, police and paramedics also attended. The northbound carriage was closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25am, police were called to a report of a one-car road crash on the A92 eastbound between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.“Emergency services attended and the vehicle was found to be on fire.

The road reopened shortly after 8:00am

