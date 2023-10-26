A92 closed: vehicle fire closed part of dual carriageway for hour and a half
Part of the A92 was closed for over an hour and a half this morning as emergency services attended a vehicle fire.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It happened after a one-vehicle crash between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly. Three fire appliances were sent to the scene, police and paramedics also attended. The northbound carriage was closed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25am, police were called to a report of a one-car road crash on the A92 eastbound between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.“Emergency services attended and the vehicle was found to be on fire.
The road reopened shortly after 8:00am