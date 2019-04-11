A92 closure planned for this weekend

Motorists are being warned of a planned closure to asection of the A92 from tomorrow to allow for resurfacing works.

The work is the second phase of £315,000 surfacing improvements for A92 between Forgan Roundabout and Five Roads Roundabout.

Resurfacing will begin on Friday, April 12 at 7.30pm and is programmed to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working, with works set be complete by 6.30am on Monday, April 15.

To ensure the safety of road workers and road users during the improvements, there will be a full road closure in both directions with a short-signed diversion in place. This diversion will be in place from Friday evening until Monday morning.

All motorists travelling northbound will be diverted via off the A92 at Melville Lodges Roundabout and then diverted north via the A91 and A914 to Forgan Roundabout.

Traffic heading south will be diverted off the A92 at Forgan Roundabout and diverted south via A914 and A91 to Melville Lodges Roundabout.

Commenting on the closure, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit representative, said: “The second phase of these £315,000 works on this section of the A92 will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues which will improve the general condition and safety of the road for motorists.

“To keep everyone safe during the project, a road closure is necessary during the improvements however we’ve planned this scheme to take place over one full weekend to limit overall disruption to road users.

“We thank motorists for their patience while we complete these works and encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”