The crash which closed the A92 near at Redhouse roundabout (Pic: Camilla Beate Torbergsen_

It happened shortly before 5:00pm, sparking a response from the emergency services.

The crash happened near the Redhouse roundabout and the dual carriageway was closed eastbound between Chapel and Redhouse Roundabout, sparking major tailbacks. The road was closed by police around 5:00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 4.45pm we received a report of a crash involving three vehicles at Redhouse Roundabout, Kirkcaldy. Emergency services are in attendance and the A92 is closed eastbound from Kirkcaldy West to Redhouse.”