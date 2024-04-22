A92 closure: three-vehicle crash closes busy dual carriageway
A major crash involving three vehicles closed the A92 near Kirkcaldy this evening.
It happened shortly before 5:00pm, sparking a response from the emergency services.
The crash happened near the Redhouse roundabout and the dual carriageway was closed eastbound between Chapel and Redhouse Roundabout, sparking major tailbacks. The road was closed by police around 5:00pm.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 4.45pm we received a report of a crash involving three vehicles at Redhouse Roundabout, Kirkcaldy. Emergency services are in attendance and the A92 is closed eastbound from Kirkcaldy West to Redhouse.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched four appliances to the scene.
