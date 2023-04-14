A92 collision: two police cars involved in late night crash on dual carriageway

The late night incident came as they were shielding a broken down vehicle near the Kirkcaldy slip road.

Police said a Ford Kuga collided with the emergency vehicles around 11:00pm. No injuries were reported.

It is the second such recent incident where police have been involved in collisions on the dual carriageway. On Sunday an officer was injured in a collision as he attended a broken down vehicle.

The incident happened late on Thursday

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11:00pm on Thursday a Ford Kuga collided with two police vehicles on the A92 westbound near to the Kirkcaldy on slip. The police vehicles had been parked to shield a broken down vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries.”