A92 collision: two police cars involved in late night crash on dual carriageway
Two police cars were involved in a crash on the A92 yesterday.
The late night incident came as they were shielding a broken down vehicle near the Kirkcaldy slip road.
Police said a Ford Kuga collided with the emergency vehicles around 11:00pm. No injuries were reported.
It is the second such recent incident where police have been involved in collisions on the dual carriageway. On Sunday an officer was injured in a collision as he attended a broken down vehicle.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11:00pm on Thursday a Ford Kuga collided with two police vehicles on the A92 westbound near to the Kirkcaldy on slip. The police vehicles had been parked to shield a broken down vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries.”
A 34-year-old man has been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal