A92 crash: air ambulance called to lorry crash, one man taken to hospital

The A92 has now reopened following a road crash involving a lorry which left one man in hospital.

The northbound carriageway from the M90 and Crossgates roundabout was closed earlier this morning as emergency services dealt with a crash involving a lorry,. They were called to the scene around 10:00am. An air ambulance also attended and one man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Police closed the section of the road for over two hours with traffic diverted through Crossgates. Motorists were also advised to avoid the area.

Police confirmed the busy dual carriageway is now open again.