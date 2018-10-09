A92 crash: Delays after three cars and bus collide

Delays are expected on the A92 eastbound this morning after a collision involving four vehicles.

The entire eastbound side was closed after the incident at around 6.40am this morning near the Cowdenbeath slip road.

Police confirmed that a bus and three cars were involved in the incident.

It is understood that there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

Police say that the area was made safe and traffic resumed moving at 8.45am.

However, there have been reports of delays on the road due to the closure.

