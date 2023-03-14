News you can trust since 1871
A92 crash: Man, 46, dies in two car crash – police appeal for dash cam footage

A man has died after a car crash on the A92 yesterday

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:29 GMT- 1 min read

Police have confirmed that a 46-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have launched an appeal for information.

The two car crash happened around 2:20pm between the Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts, sparking a response from the emergency services. Police attended along with fire crews.

The crash closed the cariageway in both directions.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would urge any witnesses to the crash to contact us as soon as possible.

“We are aware dash-cam footage was posted online locally and I would ask the person with the footage, or any other drivers with footage of the incident to contact us as soon as possible. The information you hold will assist with our investigation into the circumstances of this collision.”

Please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1697 of 13 March.

