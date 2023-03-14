Police have confirmed that a 46-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have launched an appeal for information.

The two car crash happened around 2:20pm between the Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts, sparking a response from the emergency services. Police attended along with fire crews.

Pic TSPL

The crash closed the cariageway in both directions.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would urge any witnesses to the crash to contact us as soon as possible.

“We are aware dash-cam footage was posted online locally and I would ask the person with the footage, or any other drivers with footage of the incident to contact us as soon as possible. The information you hold will assist with our investigation into the circumstances of this collision.”