A92 crash: police appeal after woman, 73, killed in three-vehicle crash

Police have appealed for information after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash on the A92.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST
The 73-year old was pronounced dead at the scene at the junction between Kilmany and Wormit in north-east Fife around 1:30pm on Tuesday. The crash closed the road in both directions until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said she was driving a Mercedes B-class, when it was involved in a collision with a tractor with trailer being driven by a 62-year-old man, and a Nissan Qashqai being driven by a 65-year-old man. The other drivers did not require medical treatment. The woman has not yet been named by a police.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our investigation is ongoing as we piece together the full circumstances of this incident and it is important we have all the information. I would appeal to any witnesses to this crash or anyone on this road around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage to contact us.

The A92 was closed at one junction in north-east FifeThe A92 was closed at one junction in north-east Fife
“From our initial enquiries, we believe there was a white car driving on the road shortly before the crash took place. I would urge the driver of this car to contact us in case they have information that will assist our enquiries.”

The road was reopened just before 3:00am on Wednesday. Contact 101 with incident number 1701 of 3 October.

